City of Tacoma-LU26-0088

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department

STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT

Determination of NonSignificance – LU26-0088

Date: May 6, 2026

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Agency Contact: Max Drathman 253.502.2276 MDrathman@tacoma.gov

Agency File Number: LU26-0088

Description: This project consists of removing and replacing approximately 90,000 SF of existing failing asphalt and concrete pavements at the City of Tacoma Solid Waste Recovery and Transfer Center located at 3510 S Mullen Street, Tacoma WA.

Location: 3510 S Mullen Street, Tacoma, WA

Determination: City of Tacoma has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the attached Environmental Checklist. This information is available to the public upon request.

Issue/Publication Date: May 8 and May 15, 2026

This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end at 5:00 pm on May 22, 2026.

Responsible Official: John Burk, P.E.

253.502.2161

JBurk@tacoma.gov

Signature John Burk Date 05/06/2026

IDX-1030593

May 8, 15, 2026