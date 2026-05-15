CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project: Application PL-SDP-26-0001

Chatman Pier Extension Location: 2901 and 2829 Harborview Drive | Parcel Numbers – 0221081076 and 0221081121. The site is located on the east side of Harborview Drive, approximately 560 feet south of the intersection with Harborview & Soundview Drive.

The project proposes a 25-foot extension of an existing joint-use pier associated with two single-family residences. The extension is intended to improve safe access and overall functionality of the pier.

After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the City’s Permit Portal. Telephone: (253) 851-6170. A public hearing on the proposed project has not been scheduled yet. The public is invited to comment on this DNS at the public hearing, or by submitting written comments to the above address or emailing PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov no later than the end of business on May 28, 2026. The deadline for appealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is May 28, 2026.

IDX1030884

May 15, 2026