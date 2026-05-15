Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 15, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on May 20, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 BMW 525
04 Cadi CTS
13 Chev Cruze
09 Chev Malibu
85 Chev S
03 Chev Tahoe
10 Ford Escape
00 Honda Accord
02 Honda Civic
15 Hyun Sonata
13 Kia Optima
16 Kia Soul 98 LNDR Discovery
04 Merz E320
00 Nissan Altima
95 Nissan Maxima
14 Nissan Rouge
05 Nissan Titan
93 Toyota Previa
99 VW GTI
16 ZHNG Turino
? WARD Boat Trailer
? Wooden Boat 14’ Boat
IDX-1030738
May 15, 2026