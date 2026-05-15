Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on May 20, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 BMW 525

04 Cadi CTS

13 Chev Cruze

09 Chev Malibu

85 Chev S

03 Chev Tahoe

10 Ford Escape

00 Honda Accord

02 Honda Civic

15 Hyun Sonata

13 Kia Optima

16 Kia Soul 98 LNDR Discovery

04 Merz E320

00 Nissan Altima

95 Nissan Maxima

14 Nissan Rouge

05 Nissan Titan

93 Toyota Previa

99 VW GTI

16 ZHNG Turino

? WARD Boat Trailer

? Wooden Boat 14’ Boat

IDX-1030738

May 15, 2026