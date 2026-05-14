NO. 26-4-00961-1 -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 14, 2026
NO. 26-4-00961-1
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re Estate of
LOWELL EVEN BOGART, SR.,
Deceased.
The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: May 14, 2026
Co-Personal Representatives: Michele Marie Tussey
Steven L. Tussey
Attorney for co-Personal Representatives: Cambria Queen, WSBA #54833
Dickson Frohlich Phillips Burgess
PLLC
909 A Street, Ste 900
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX-1030822
May 14, 21, 28, 2026