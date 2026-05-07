No. 3:26-cv-05059-TMC-SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 7, 2026
No. 3:26-cv-05059-TMC
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON AT TACOMA
ESTATE OF BOHDAN VETROV, deceased, and LIUDMYLA VETROV, individually, and as legal guardian of minors V.V. and D.V., and as Personal Representative for the Estate,
Plaintiffs,
v.
CITY OF LAKEWOOD, CHIEF PATRICK D. SMITH, COLE CRANER, and SEAN URCKFITZ, in their official and individual capacities, JESSIE PHILLIPS and CHARLES HAYES in their individual capacities,
Defendants.
TO THE DEFENDANTS JESSIE PHILLIPS AND CHARLES HAYES:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 7th day of May, 2026, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at the address stated below; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint filed in this action.
The object of this action is to recover damages arising from the death of Bohdan Vetrov, including wrongful death and related civil rights claims asserted by Plaintiffs against defendants Jessie Phillips and Charles Hayes.
ANGUS LEE LAW FIRM, PLLC
/s/ D. Angus Lee
D. Angus Lee, WSBA #36473
Attorney for Plaintiffs
9105A NE Hwy 99, Suite 200
Vancouver, WA 98665
Phone: 360.635.6464
Email: Angus@AngusLeeLaw.com
IDX1030466
May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, 2026