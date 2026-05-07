No. 3:26-cv-05059-TMC

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON AT TACOMA

ESTATE OF BOHDAN VETROV, deceased, and LIUDMYLA VETROV, individually, and as legal guardian of minors V.V. and D.V., and as Personal Representative for the Estate,

Plaintiffs,

v.

CITY OF LAKEWOOD, CHIEF PATRICK D. SMITH, COLE CRANER, and SEAN URCKFITZ, in their official and individual capacities, JESSIE PHILLIPS and CHARLES HAYES in their individual capacities,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS JESSIE PHILLIPS AND CHARLES HAYES:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 7th day of May, 2026, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at the address stated below; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint filed in this action.

The object of this action is to recover damages arising from the death of Bohdan Vetrov, including wrongful death and related civil rights claims asserted by Plaintiffs against defendants Jessie Phillips and Charles Hayes.

ANGUS LEE LAW FIRM, PLLC

/s/ D. Angus Lee

D. Angus Lee, WSBA #36473

Attorney for Plaintiffs

9105A NE Hwy 99, Suite 200

Vancouver, WA 98665

Phone: 360.635.6464

Email: Angus@AngusLeeLaw.com

IDX1030466

May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, 2026