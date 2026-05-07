NO. 26-4-00556-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re Estate of:

TIMOTHY GLENN BURGESS,

Deceased.

Lori Anne Lane has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 7, 2026 in the Tacoma Daily Index.

/s/ DEXTER CALLHAN, WSBA #53119

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Dexter Callahan, WSBA #53119

253-859-8899

Address for Mailing or Service:

721 45th Street NE

Auburn WA 98002 IDX1030550

May 7, 14, 21, 2026