CITY OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Tacoma

Neighborhood & Community Services

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) NC26-0035F

2027-2028 NCS NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division by 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. One application may be submitted per program. Agencies may submit multiple applications if seeking funding for multiple programs.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By monday.com Form: Link

Responses to all application questions and all required items listed in the Submittal Checklist may be submitted through the monday.com form. The City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by monday.com as the official time of receipt. Please allow sufficient time for delivery of submittals. Timely electronic delivery is at the risk of the Respondent. In the event of multiple submittals for the same program, the City will designate the last submission received as the official submission.

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00

a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. Attend a Zoom meeting via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782, using meeting ID # 884 0268 0573, passcode # 070737. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received, but not read at bid opening. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org. If you believe your submittal was sent timely and was not read at bid opening, please contact sendbid@tacoma.gov immediately

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Three pre-proposal meetings will be held via Microsoft Teams on the dates specified in the Calendar of Events (Section 5). Respondents are not required to attend a pre-proposal meeting, but it is highly recommended to attend one of the meetings. All meetings will include the same presentations. The meetings will be recorded and posted alongside the specification at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. The Teams meetings details are below (all times PDT):

May 7, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Link to Join

Meeting ID 247 102 004 028 64

Passcode: Md2i8N4q

May 20, 2026

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Link to Join

Meeting ID 219 541 104 947 25

Passcode: H7us7x6e

May 26, 2026

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Link to Join

Meeting ID 288 664 020 173 26

Passcode: df3Hc9u

Project Scope: Proposals should address the applicable priorities and goals in the NCS Systems & Strategy Division Issue Statement (Appendix B) and support the NCS department mission statement:

“The Neighborhood and Community Services (NCS) department works to build healthy and successful neighborhoods and households through leading community problem solving, funding human services, and partnering with community members to facilitate safe, clean, and attractive neighborhoods.”

Proposals must align with Tacoma City Council priorities and NCS priorities and goals as outlined in Section 3 of the RFP in order to be considered. Funding under this RFP must be used to provide services to Tacoma residents only.

Estimate: Approximately $18,500,000 in total awards. Available funding is subject to City budget adoption and may be more or less depending on City budget decisions for the 2027-2028 City biennial budget. For more details on estimated amounts for each funding area, please refer to Section 1.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with State of Washington law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

languageaccess@tacoma.gov

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Sara Bird by email to sbird@tacoma.gov.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-1030533

May 7, 2026