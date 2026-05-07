CITY OF GIG HARBOR

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

The City of Gig Harbor requests sealed bid proposals for construction services for the Lift Station 5 Final Design, CIP-2313 project. This project, as more completely described in the Contract Documents, generally includes construction of the following:

The installation of a new dry pit lift station, a new generator enclosure building with a new generator, new electrical and control panels, new utility lines including sanitary sewer, intake and exhaust air, conduits, and drain lines, the installation of cured-in-place pipe liners within existing gravity sanitary sewer pipes, epoxy coating existing sanitary sewer manholes, new concrete sidewalk and stairs, and site restoration. The project shall include all other Work, and shall be constructed in accordance with the applicable Drawings and Specifications, as described in the Contract Documents. Two hundred forty (240) working days are allotted for this construction with two hundred sixty (260) days for physical completion.

The Project Manual, including plans, specifications and price proposal forms may be obtained through Builders Exchange of Washington as follows:

FREE OF CHARGE through the City of Gig Harbor’s online plan room (http://bxwa.com then click on “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”; “City of Gig Harbor”; and “Projects Bidding”). Bidders may register in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List.” This online plan room provides Bidders with fully usable on-line documents with the ability to download, print to your own printer, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources (online print order form), and a free online digitizer/takeoff tool. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 for assistance.

This project is partially funded through the Washington State Public Works Board program with

state funds. Other funders include City of Gig Harbor Wastewater Capital.

Inquiries regarding the Project may be directed to the Project Manager, Steven Demmer, City of Gig Harbor, by phone at (253) 530-7076 or by email at SDemmer@gigharborwa.gov.

Sealed bid proposals will be received only at the City of Gig Harbor Civic Center, at the reception desk for the Public Works/Community Development Department at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, Washington, 98335, no later than 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2026, and will then and there be publicly read aloud. Bid proposals received after the time fixed for opening will not be considered.

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the Base Bid total. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such Contract and furnish satisfactory Performance Bond within the time stated in the Contract Documents, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the City of Gig Harbor.

The City of Gig Harbor reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive minor irregularities in the bidding process. The City of Gig Harbor reserves the right to award this Contract to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder based on the Bid Proposal. In determining the lowest

responsive, responsible bidder, consideration will be given to the criteria listed in RCW 39.04.

No bidder may withdraw their bid proposal after the time fixed for opening thereof, or before award of contract, unless said award is delayed for a period exceeding ninety (90) calendar days.

The City of Gig Harbor is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All contractors must be licensed in the State of Washington to conduct business. All work performed on this project will be subject to state prevailing wage rates.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information

The City of Gig Harbor in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by contacting the City Clerk’s office at (253) 851-7613.

The City of Gig Harbor in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4, and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award.

In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disability Act of 1990 (“ADA”), the City of Gig Harbor will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs or activities.

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May 7, 11, 18, 2026