Case Number: 26-4-00990-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

Estate of Dayton Mark Calaway, Deceased

Date of Birth: March 04, 1956

Date of Death: March 19, 2026

To Whom It May Concern,

Please be advised that I, Cynthia Christine Moser, have been appointed as the Personal Representative (Executor/Administrator) of the Estate of Dayton Mark Calaway.

The estate is currently in probate in Pierce County Superior Court, WA.

Creditors having claims against the deceased must present their claims within Four months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within 30 days of receiving this notice, whichever is later. Claims must be filed with the court and a copy served upon me at the address below. Failure to do so will bar the claim.

Please send all invoices or proofs of claim to:

Cynthia Moser

5903 258th St Ct E, Graham, WA 98338

IDX1030184

May 1, 8, 15, 2026