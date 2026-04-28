NO. 26-4-01070-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

martin Joseph Eastlack,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the latter of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: April 28, 2026

Personal Representative: Patricia Michelle Doxsey

Address: 4107 S 19th St #731

Tacoma, WA 98405

IDX-1030021

April 28, May 5, 12, 2026