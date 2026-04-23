City of Tacoma LU25-0238 IDX1029576

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Adoption of and Addendum to existing an environmental document.

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Robert (Bob) E. Andrews Center Point Properties Trust

Proposal: Grind and overlay work that will exceed 500 cubic yards of cut and fill activity

Location: 2021 and 2031 Marc Avenue

Document Adopted and Supplemented: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS), issued on May 7, 2021, under File No. LU21-0072.

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU25-0238

This addendum is issued under Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 197-11-600(4)(c) and 197-11-625 and 197-11-630. This addendum and its attachments add analyses or information about the proposal, but do not substantially change the analysis of significant impacts and alternatives in the existing environmental document.

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request.

Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on May 7, 2026, to sfrantz@tacoma.gov. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on May 8, 2026. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the building permit is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services at 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, WA 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five business days by contacting 253-591-5363 (VOICE) or 253-591-5070 (TTY).

IDX-1029576

April 23, 2026