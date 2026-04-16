CITY OF TACOMA-ORDS 29095, 29100, 29101

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 14, 2026, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29095 An ordinance vacating the air rights over East 30th Street approximately 400 feet easterly from the intersection of East Portland Avenue and East 30th Street, to build a pedestrian connection between the Emerald Queen Casino and a planned parking garage.

Ordinance No. 29100 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Court Clerks Unit.

Ordinance No. 29101 An ordinance amending various sections of Titles 1, 2, and 3 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration and Personnel, Building and Development Code, and Fire, to place appeals to building and fire codes under the authority of the Hearing Examiner, and to eliminate the Board of Building Appeals, effective April 28, 2026.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1029536

April 16, 2026