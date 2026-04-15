PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2463

For

THIRD PARTY AUDIT

RENEWABLE NATURAL GAS RIN ANNUAL ATTEST ENGAGEMENT REPORTS PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing third-party independent audit of Pierce Transit’s Renewable Natural Gas RIN credits. As an RNG/RIN separator, we must submit annual attest engagement reports to the EPA.

This is a third-party audit of compliance records-not a full EPA audit, but an independent review of our RIN separation, reporting, and records.

These reports are prepared according to audit procedures specified in 40 CFR Part 80 and Part 1090 (e.g., § 80.1464 and related guidance).

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. on April 28, 2026, and shall be submitted electronically to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager: email: lshilley@piercetransit.org.

IDX-1029474

April 15, 2026