CITY OF GIG HARBOR-NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

April 13, 2026

PROJECT NAME

Permit Number: PL-SPP-25-0004

Name of Applicant: Momentum Civil – Mitch Brells Project Location: 7407 – 7420 Castelan Lane | Parcel Numbers – 0221075021, 0221075022 and 0221075023. The site is located on the south side of Alastra Lane, approximately 500 feet east of the intersection of Skansie Avenue and Alastra Lane.

Description of Proposed Project: The applicant proposes to revise Short Plat No. 9102120424 (recorded February 11, 1991). The property currently includes three parcels developed with two duplexes and one single-family home. The proposal would modify an existing open space area to allow six accessory dwelling units (ADUs), with one ADU proposed on each lot. The project also includes removal of the existing septic system and drainfield, with connection to the city’s sewer system.

Project Permits Included with Application: Preliminary Short Plat

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: No hearing is required for this permit type

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request any notice or a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than April 27, 2026. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than the close of business on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Nestor Guevara, Senior Planner at (253)851-6170 or NGuevara@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1029454

April 15, 2026