No. 22-4-02501-1- NOTICE OF HEARING
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 6, 2026
No. 22-4-02501-1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
RCW 11.76.040
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of:
JASON LYNCH,
Deceased.
TO: JOHN WILSON, Attorney for Misty Lynch and Alyssa Smith; AND TO: JEDEDIAH STRONG, Attorney for Codie Lynch; AND TO: Katelyn Spender, pro se; AND TO: Anthony Smith, pro se.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Administrator of the above-entitled estate has filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court a Final Report and Petition for Distribution.
The Court is asked to settle the Final Report, distribute the property of the estate to the heirs and persons entitled thereto, discharge the Administrator, and close the estate.
The hearing on the Final Report and Petition for Distribution will be held as follows:
May 8, 2026, 9:00am
Pierce County Courthouse
Judge Andre M. Penalver
930 Tacoma Avenue South
Tacoma, Washington 98402 THE NARROWS LAW GROUP
/s/ Lindsay A. Appleton, WSBA #49944
Attorneys for Administrator
IDX1028992
April 6, 2026