No. 22-4-02501-1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

RCW 11.76.040

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JASON LYNCH,

Deceased.

TO: JOHN WILSON, Attorney for Misty Lynch and Alyssa Smith; AND TO: JEDEDIAH STRONG, Attorney for Codie Lynch; AND TO: Katelyn Spender, pro se; AND TO: Anthony Smith, pro se.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Administrator of the above-entitled estate has filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court a Final Report and Petition for Distribution.

The Court is asked to settle the Final Report, distribute the property of the estate to the heirs and persons entitled thereto, discharge the Administrator, and close the estate.

The hearing on the Final Report and Petition for Distribution will be held as follows:

May 8, 2026, 9:00am

Pierce County Courthouse

Judge Andre M. Penalver

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, Washington 98402 THE NARROWS LAW GROUP

/s/ Lindsay A. Appleton, WSBA #49944

Attorneys for Administrator

IDX1028992

April 6, 2026