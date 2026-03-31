NO. 26-4-00332-0 -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 31, 2026
NO. 26-4-00332-0
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
HELEN A. HARWOOD,
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATED February 25, 2026
Personal Representative
of said Estate
/s/ JEFFREY O. HARWOOD
13036 SE KENT KANGLEY RD
PMB 452
KENT, WA 98030
Prepared by:
EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC
By: /s/ Hayden J. Taylor HAYDEN J. TAYLOR, WSBA #45991
909 A Street, Suite 600
Tacoma, WA 98402
Tel: (253) 572-4500
htaylor@eisenhowerlaw.com
Attorneys for Personal
Representative DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
March 31, 2026.
IDX1028740
March 31, April 7, 14, 2026