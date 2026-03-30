NO. 26-4-00789-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

ROBERT VALDO MIRALDI

Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s Social Security number is xxx-xx-0866 and date of birth is December 20, 1929. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 30, 2026

DATE OF FILING WITH COURT:

March 27, 2026

DATED this 25th day of March, 2026.

/s/ LINDA M. LEFEVRE

Personal Representative

6205 53rd St. Ct W

University Place, WA 98467

(315) 806-6554

Presented by:

/s/ BRENNA L. QUINLAN, WSBA #56944

KAROL A. WHEALDON, WSBA #28976

Attorney for Personal Representative

Balsam Quinlan P.S.

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

IDX-1028596

March 30, April 6, 13, 2026