NO. 26-4-00651-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

ESTATE OF

Ki Sop Yun

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Ki Sop Yun as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the attorneys for the Estate at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Address for Service: 6100 Southcenter Blvd., Ste 300, Tukwila, WA 98188

First Date of Publication: 3/27/26

By:/s/ E.Chan Lee

Echan Lee, WSBA# 51415, Attorney for Seong Yun, Personal Representative

Date:3/24/2026 IDX-1028539

March 27, April 3, 10, 2026