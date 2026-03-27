Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 1, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Acura 3.2TL

07 BMW X5

02 Buick Century

01 Chev Camero

07 Chry Town & Country

05 Dodge Neon

00 Ford Mustang

09 GMC Arcadia

13 Hyun Elantra

15 Hyun Elantra

03 Hyun Santa Fe

15 Hyun Veloster

04 Nissan Altima

11 Nissan Altima

08 Nissan Armada

12 Nissan Juke

12 Nissan Leaf

04 Nissan Quest

05 STRN Vue

16 Subaru Cross Trek

03 Toyota Camry

98 Toyota Corolla

05 Volvo XC90

IDX-1028445

March 27, 2026