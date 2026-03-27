Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, March 27, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 1, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Acura 3.2TL
07 BMW X5
02 Buick Century
01 Chev Camero
07 Chry Town & Country
05 Dodge Neon
00 Ford Mustang
09 GMC Arcadia
13 Hyun Elantra
15 Hyun Elantra
03 Hyun Santa Fe
15 Hyun Veloster
04 Nissan Altima
11 Nissan Altima
08 Nissan Armada
12 Nissan Juke
12 Nissan Leaf
04 Nissan Quest
05 STRN Vue
16 Subaru Cross Trek
03 Toyota Camry
98 Toyota Corolla
05 Volvo XC90
IDX-1028445
March 27, 2026