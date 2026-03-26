No. 26-4-00612-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JAMES CONLEY GODWIN,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Office of Financial Recovery, Attn: Estate Recovery Unit, P.O. Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501. DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court:

03/24/26.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

03/26/2026.

Taran Godwin

Administrator Address: PO Box 1108

Orting, WA 98360

/s/ Shannon R. Jones

Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

of CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

Attorneys for the Estate

317 South Meridian

P.O. Box 488

Puyallup, WA 98371

(253) 848-3513

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number: 26-4-00612-4

IDX-1028501

March 26, April 2, 9, 2026