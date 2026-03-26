Case No.: 26-4-02379-1 KNT- NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 26, 2026
Case No.: 26-4-02379-1 KNT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR KING COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
KARL H. BONN,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above estate.
Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.040(3); or (b) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 26, 2026
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: GLENN ALLEN POTTER
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
Frank C. DeMarco
WSBA # 13107
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 860 SW 143rd Street Burien, WA 98166
IDX-1028499
March 26, April 2, 9, 2026