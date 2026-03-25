Loan No: ******6100 TS No: 25-13578

Order No.: 0

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24.130(4) RCW

Grantor: KENNETH ORME Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2023-NQM1

Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: ServiceMac, LLC Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ.

Trustee’s address is 1920 Old Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (206) 331-3280

If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 202204190449

Parcel Number(s): 690500-0-820

Abbr. Legal Description: LTS. 37 & 38, BLK 5, PLEASANTVILLE THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Local counseling agencies in Washington: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 https://nwjustice.org/home

As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this is an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 7/7/2025 under Pierce County Auditor’s Instrument Number 202507070009.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 4/24/2026, at 10:00 AM at AT THE SECOND FLOOR ENTRY PLAZA OUTSIDE PIERCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 930 TACOMA AVE SOUTH, TACOMA, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOTS 37 AND 38, BLOCK 5, PLEASANTVILLE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATE, PAGE 18, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as: 871 114th Street South

Tacoma, Washington 98444

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/13/2022, recorded 4/19/2022, under Auditor’s File No. 202204190449, in Book , Page records of Pierce County, Washington, from KENNETH ORME, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR CITADEL SERVICING CORPORATION DBA ACRA LENDING, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2023-NQM1 by Citadel Servicing Corporation , its appointed Attorney in Fact by ServiceMac, LLC., its Appointed Attorney in Fact.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM 9/1/2024 THRU NO.PMT

18

AMOUNT $1,403.71

TOTAL

$32,396.58

BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES DESCRIPTION ADVANCE AMOUNT

2/19/2026 MTGR REC CORP ADV $8,114.03

2/19/2026 Forecasted Late Charges $70.19

2/19/2026 Accrued Late Charges $491.33

2/19/2026 Payment Adjustment $1,187.16

ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS

2/19/2026 Trustee’s Fees $1630.00

2/19/2026 NOS Posting Fee $455.00

2/19/2026 Mailing Service Fee $857.47

TOTAL DUE AS OF: 2/19/2026 $45,201.76

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $215,377.81, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from 8/1/2024, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/24/2026. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/13/2026, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/13/2026 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/13/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, or Grantor or any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es):

NAME / ADDRESS

KENNETH ORME 871 114th Street South

Tacoma, Washington 98444-3248

OCCUPANT

871 114th Street South

Tacoma, Washington 98444-3248

by both first class and certified mail on2/12/2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 2/12/2025 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 and faxed to (949) 427-2732. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280.

SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT https://prestigepostandpub.com

FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (949) 776-4697

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: 2/20/2026

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq.

144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236

Edmonds, WA 98020-4100

Phone: (206) 331-3280

Fax: (949) 427-2732

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Trustee

PPP #25-004388

IDX-1027153

March 25, April 15, 2026