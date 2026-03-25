NO. 26-4-00581-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM DEAN RIPLEY,

Decedent.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (A) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 25, 2026 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

BRENDA J. ASHWORTH

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: David Morganthaler, for Neil & Neil, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, Washington 98408

PROBATE PROCEEDINGS FILE IN STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPERIOR COURT, PIERCE COUNTY CAUSE NO: 26-4-00581-1 /s/ BRENDA J. ASHWORTH

Personal Representative /s DAVID M. MORGANTHALER WSBA #50652

Attorney for Petitioner

IDX-1028110

March 25, April 1, 8, 2026