No. 26-4-00564-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

MICHAEL A. DONLAN,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 25, 2026. DOUGLAS • EDEN, P.S. By: Robyn McGinnity, WSBA No. 37333 Attorneys for Personal Representative

717 W. Sprague Ave., STE 1500 Spokane, Washington 99201-3923

KATHLEEN M. STEPHENS

Co-Personal Representative

7305 45th St. Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

TIMOTHY F. DONLAN

Co-Personal Representative

5660 Double Bluff Rd.

Freeland, WA 98249

IDX-1028483

March 25, April 1, 8, 2026