No. 26-4-00328-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF

PIERCE In re the Matter of the Estate of:

MARCUS SIKA LEVALASI MOLIGA (AKA MARCUS A. ANDREWS),

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manaia Faleafine-Moliga has been appointed and qualified as Administrator of the above-entitled Estate on February 4, 2026, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Administrator, Manaia Faleafine-Moliga, and Judson C. Gray, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.

Date of First Publication: March 25, 2026

Notices can be mailed to Judson C. Gray at 4142 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406.

DATED this 23rd day of March, 2026.

/s/Judson C. Gray Judson C. Gray, WSBA #15195

Attorney for Administrator

IDX1028486

March 25, April 1, 8, 2026