NO. 26-4-02408-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Estate of

CHARLES J. CARLSON,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below has been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: March 24, 2026

Co-Personal Representatives: Kurt C. Carlson and Kirsten A. Carlson Attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives: Laura E. Hoexter Address for Mailing or Service: Laura E. Hoexter Helsell Fetterman LLP

800 Fifth, Suite 3200

Seattle, WA 98104

Notice Prepared by:

HELSELL FETTERMAN LLP

/s/ Laura E. Hoexter LAURA E. HOEXTER, WSBA #23246

Attorneys for the Co-Personal Representatives

800 Fifth, Suite 3200

Seattle, Washington 98104

Telephone No. (206) 292-1144

Facsimile No. (206) 340-0902

IDX-1028402

March 24, 31, April 7, 2025