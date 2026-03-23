No. 26-4-00728-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

MICHAEL A. TUCCI,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 23, 2026.

Timothy F. Tucci

Personal Representative

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Robert D. Pentimonti

WSBA No. 30970

HARLOWE & FALK LLP

Address for Mailing or Service:

732 Broadway Ste 302

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 284-4410

Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause Number: See caption above.

IDX-1028346

March 23, 30, April 6, 2026