WA students at private universities to see state financial aid cut

This fall, students in Washington who attend private universities and receive state financial aid will see their tuition awards reduced by nearly a third.

Though a bill to prevent this garnered bipartisan support and made headway in both chambers of the state Legislature, it ultimately did not get a House floor vote before this year’s session ended last week.

Last year, the Legislature passed a bill to reduce financial aid for students attending private four-year not-for-profit institutions. Their aid was cut to 50% of the average awards granted to students attending public research institutions, such as the University of Washington.

“It’s profoundly disappointing to have come this far, only to lose the battle,” said Terri Standish-Kuon, president and CEO of the Independent Colleges of Washington.

By not restoring the funding, she said, “the Legislature has ensured that fewer students in Washington will earn a college degree.”

Sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles, D-Fircrest, the bill advanced out of the Senate with an amendment to change the maximum award amount to 90% of the average tuition award to students attending public regional universities, such as Eastern Washington University.

The amendment lowered the award amount from the original proposal, which tied the funds to public research universities where tuition is higher.

The Washington College Grant, touted by supporters as one of the most generous financial aid programs in the country, covers the full tuition amount for students attending public research universities. But for those attending private universities, the state would typically pay around $9,700 a year. This year, that amount will be reduced to around $6,500.

Students from Pacific Lutheran University, Gonzaga University and other private universities poured into the room during the bill’s first Senate hearing, urging lawmakers to reinstate the funding.

“Without the scholarship, I would not be able to afford or continue my education at PLU,” said Juleana Salazar-Sandoval, a student at Pacific Lutheran University and recipient of Washington’s College Bound scholarship, a similar state financial aid program that commits to funding college tuition before students graduate high school.

For that same hearing before the Senate Higher Education and Workforce Development Committee, over 3,000 people signed in to support the bill.

The bill “is about fairness and expanding opportunities for students, and it’s clear there’s broad agreement on the value of that work,” Nobles said.

Though the bill didn’t pass this year, she’s “encouraged by the momentum behind it” and is committed to bringing the legislation back in a future session.

Students at public research universities who receive state financial aid will continue to have their tuition covered.

“The cut in scholarship funding represents less than 0.1% of the state-funded operating budget and would have more than paid for itself with the taxes and other contributions these college graduates will make in Washington,” said Standish-Kuon.

The Independent Colleges of Washington will continue to prioritize “making higher education more accessible for students attending private, not-for-profit colleges,” she added.

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