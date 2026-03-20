No. 26-4-0318-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re The Estate of:

SANDRA F. SCHENKAR,

Deceased.

The executor named below has been appointed as executor of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the executor or the executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the executor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: March 20th, 2026 Alex D. Schenkar, Executor Dianlyn Cenidoza, WSBA #57913

Attorney for Executor

Address for Mailing or Service: HOLMQUIST + GARDINER, PLLC

1000 Second Ave., Suite 1770

Seattle, WA 98104 Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court, Cause No. 26-4-0318-4 IDX-1028229

March 20, 27, April 3, 2026