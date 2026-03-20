NO. 26-4-00646-9

*REVISED* PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of

TOSHIKO GRENIER, Deceased.

TIMOTHY R. GRENIER has been appointed as personal representative (“Personal Representative”) of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney who is also his Resident Agent for service at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 16, 2025

Timothy R. Grenier

230 Slade Lane

Black Mountain, NC 28711

OR

Via Service on his Resident Agent

J. Richard McEntee, Jr.

3632 Olympic Blvd W.

University Place, WA 98466

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/S/ J. Richard McEntee, Jr, WSBA #21317

McEntee Law Office

3632 Olympic Blvd W.

University Place, WA 98466

Phone 253.227.9894

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court Cause # 26-4-00646-9

IDX-1028253

March 20, 27, April 3, 2026