NO. 26-4-00645-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNT OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

YOLONDA M. SLIFER,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against Yolonda M. Slifer (“Decedent”) must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representative or the Co-Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED this March 5, 2026.

Co-Personal Representative of said Estate /s/ RICHARD SLIFER

322 Jewell St.

Enumclaw, WA 98022 EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ Ahmad F. Khalaf AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090

ABIGAIL G. COFFEY, WSBA #64472

Attorneys for Personal Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

AKhalaf@Eisenhowerlaw.com

ACoffey@Eisenhowerlaw.com

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 20, 2026

IDX-1028273

March 20, 27, April 3, 2026