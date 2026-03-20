No. 25-4-02299-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

KATHLEEN C. UNDERWOOD,

Deceased.

The Co-Administrators named below have been appointed as co-Administrators of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-Personal Administrators served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: Friday, March 20, 2026

Co-Personal Representatives:

KEVIN UNDERWOOD CHRISTINA UNDERWOOD Attorney for the co-Personal Representative: MARK E. BARDWIL

Address for Mailing or Service: MARK E. BARDWIL, P.S. 615 Commerce Street, Suite 102

Tacoma, Washington 98402

IDX1028231

March 20, 27, April 3, 2026