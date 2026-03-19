NO. 26-4-00442-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

WAYNE LEE PALMER,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or their attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Dated this 23 day of February, 2026. /s/Valerie Mitchell-Palmer Valerie Mitchell-Palmer, Administrator

Court of Probate Proceedings

and Cause No: See Caption Above

Date of First Publication: March 19, 2026

Attorney for Administrator: Rachel J. Wright, WSBA No. 52987

Address for Service and Mailing: Beresford Booth

145 Third Avenue South

Edmonds, WA 98020

IDX-1028142

March 19, 26, April 2, 2026