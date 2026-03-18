Condolences climb for WA pilot killed in Iraq

Condolences continue to mount for Capt. Ariana Savino, 31, of Covington, one of six U.S. airmen killed when their KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during the war against Iran.

Friends and relatives of Savino started a GoFundMe page March 15 for her family and towards establishing a scholarship fund supporting Latina women in aviation – something Ariana was passionate about, according to the post.

“She was a dependable leader who knew how to look out for her fellow airmen; a dedicated friend; devoted sister and best friend to Kelaia and Zevin, and loving mom to her dogs, Zoey and Piper, who were her whole world,” according to the GoFundMe post by Kelcie Edwards, of Kent, co-organizer with Michelle White of the account. “Funds raised will be given to support her parents, Darren and Omayra, sister, Kelaia, brother, Zevin, and dogs, Zoey and Piper, while they navigate through the next chapter of their lives as well.”

According to the organizers, any donation or share is appreciated to keep Ariana’s honor and memory alive. As of Monday afternoon, March 16, a total of $64,833 had been raised toward a goal of $90,000.

“Her smile will live on,” according to the post.

The KC-135 Stratotanker went down March 12 during Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-led, Israel-coordinated military operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure that began Feb. 28. So far, 13 U.S. military members have died in the war.

The search and rescue efforts to recover members concluded on March 13. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, according to the U.S. Central Command, which added the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.

Savino and two others killed in the crash were members of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, a geographically separated unit stationed at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Alabama, but functions administratively under the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Alex, Ariana and Ashley,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ed Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander. “To lose a member of the Air Force family is excruciatingly painful, especially to those who know them as son, daughter, brother, sister, spouse, mom, or dad. To lose them at the same time is unimaginable. Our hearts and minds are with the family, friends and loved ones of our fallen airmen.”

The others killed were Maj. John “Alex” Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama; Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky, who were each assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing. Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing.

Savino was the chief of Current Operations Pilot at the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, according to militarytimes.com. She was responsible for the unit’s $21 million flying hour program, coordinating headquarters’ taskings, managing daily flight scheduling, aircrew training missions and resource allocation to ensure mission execution.

She earned her active duty commission in 2017 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

“The Central Washington University community and the CWU Air Force ROTC program are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of Capt. Ariana Savino during a KC-135 crash last week in the Middle East, and we would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family and loved ones,” according to a March 16 statement from Central Washington University. “Words cannot express the sorrow we feel about the sudden passing of Ariana, who gave her life defending our great nation. The CWU family will always remember her brave service and unwavering commitment to protecting our freedoms.”

According to Savino’s Air Force biography, she graduated from training as a combat systems officer and then served at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia as a standardization and evaluation officer, assistant flight commander and flight commander. She then attended undergraduate pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, earning her wings in 2025 before becoming a KC-135 pilot.

Savino deployed in 2020 and 2026 in support of United States Central Command Operations Spartan Shield in the Middle East, Sentinel Sentry and Epic Fury, flying 348 combat hours in both the E8-C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System as a combat systems operator and the KC-135 Stratotanker as a pilot.