NO. 25-4-02081-1- NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 17, 2026
NO. 25-4-02081-1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ALBERT POOL,
Deceased
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: March 13, 2026 Date of first publication: March 17, 2026
/s/ JOHANNA E. POOL
Personal Representative
c/o Roberts Johns & Hemphill,
PLLC
Attorneys for Personal Representative
7525 Pioneer Way, Suite 202
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Presented by:
ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL,
PLLC
By: /s/ MICHAEL W. JOHNS
WSBA No. 22054
Attorneys for Personal Representative
IDX-1028031
March 17, 24, 31, 2026