METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 17, 2026
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA
Project: MOSAIC: COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS FUNDING
RFI NO. P2026-04
The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFI# R2026-04 Mosaic: Community Connections Funding by email only to procurement@parkstacoma.gov until June 30, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. Proposals received after the date and time will not be considered unless no other bids were received.
Please see the full RFI on Parks Tacoma Website: https://www. parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/
Email Barb Wakefield at procurement@parkstacoma.gov
IDX-1028069
March 17, 19, 2026