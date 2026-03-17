METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: MOSAIC: COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS FUNDING

RFI NO. P2026-04

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFI# R2026-04 Mosaic: Community Connections Funding by email only to procurement@parkstacoma.gov until June 30, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. Proposals received after the date and time will not be considered unless no other bids were received.

Please see the full RFI on Parks Tacoma Website: https://www. parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/

Email Barb Wakefield at procurement@parkstacoma.gov

IDX-1028069

March 17, 19, 2026