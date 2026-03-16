Case No. 26-4-00529-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Cody John DeLaBarre,

Deceased.

The personal representatives named below have been appointed and have qualified as personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representatives or the personal representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor; or

(2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 16, 2026

Personal Representatives:

Marilyn Robinson

Tori Arguello

Address for Service or Mailing of Claims:

8202 185th Street Ct E

Puyallup, WA 98375

Attorney for Personal Representatives: None

Court of Probate Proceedings:

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1028017

March 16, 23, 30, 2026