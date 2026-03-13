No. 25-4-02845-6

PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of

MILDRED P. MATTHEWS, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator (Personal Representative) of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator (Personal Representative) or the Administrator’s (Personal Representative) attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator (Personal Representative) served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 13, 2025

/S/ J. Richard McEntee, Jr, WSBA #21317

McEntee Law Office

Attorney for Administrator

3800 Bridgeport Way W. #A411

University Place, WA 98466

253.227.9894

Brenda Gail Harding,

Administrator (Personal Representative)

10225 – 87 th Ave. SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

253.592.7651

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court Cause # 25-4-02845-6

IDX-1027910

March 13, 20, 27, 2026