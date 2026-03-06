No. 25-2-13876-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TACOMA STEEL SUPPLY INCORPORATED, a Washington corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

STEVE PECK, individually and on behalf of his marital community of Steve Peck and Kathy Peck, dba PECK WELD, Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO DEFENDANT:

STEVE PECK, individually and on behalf of his martial community of Steve Peck and Kathy Peck dba PECK WELD, at the last known addresses of: 701 192nd St E, Spanaway, WA 98387 and 2304 336th St S, Roy, WA 98580 and 11461 Fry Ave S, Port Orchard, WA 98367:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days after March 6, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Tacoma Steel Supply Incorporated, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for said Plaintiff, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

A brief statement of the object of the action is as follows: Complaint for monies due.

DATED: March 4, 2026 OSERAN HAHN P.S.

By /s/ DAVID M. TALL DAVID M. TALL, WSBA #12849

Attorney for Plaintiff

11225 SE 6th Street, Suite 100

Bellevue WA 98004

425-455-3900

IDX-1027491

March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10, 2026