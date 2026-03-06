Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, March 6, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on March 11, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
07 BMW 335
89 Buick LeSaber
99 Chev Camero
11 Chev HHR
00 Chry Voyager
96 Dodge Dakota
02 Dodge Neon
96 DUTC Travel Trailer
90 Ford Ranger
91 Ford Ranger
01 Ford Ranger
20 Ford Ranger
99 Honda Accord
01 Honda Accord
09 Honda Civic
05 Honda Element
06 Jeep Liberty
11 Lexus IS
03 Merz ML
03 Merz S
93 Mercury Tracer
15 Ram 1500
08 Saturn Astra
11 Subaru Impreza
06 Toyota Corolla
04 Toyota Prius
07 WINN 34’ Motorhome
90 Bayliner 17’ Boat
95 CALK Boat Trailer
? Homemade Trailer
March 6, 2026