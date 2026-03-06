Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on March 11, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

07 BMW 335

89 Buick LeSaber

99 Chev Camero

11 Chev HHR

00 Chry Voyager

96 Dodge Dakota

02 Dodge Neon

96 DUTC Travel Trailer

90 Ford Ranger

91 Ford Ranger

01 Ford Ranger

20 Ford Ranger

99 Honda Accord

01 Honda Accord

09 Honda Civic

05 Honda Element

06 Jeep Liberty

11 Lexus IS

03 Merz ML

03 Merz S

93 Mercury Tracer

15 Ram 1500

08 Saturn Astra

11 Subaru Impreza

06 Toyota Corolla

04 Toyota Prius

07 WINN 34’ Motorhome

90 Bayliner 17’ Boat

95 CALK Boat Trailer

? Homemade Trailer

IDX-1027289

March 6, 2026