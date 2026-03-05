NO. 26-4-00525-0- NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 5, 2026
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of DONNA CLAIRE DYER
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate of the above-entitled deceased. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on MICHAEL DEAN DYER, the undersigned Personal Representative, or PATRICK TINSLEY, attorney of record, at the address below stated and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is the later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011. DATED this 23rd day of February, 2026
/s/ MICHAEL DEAN DYER
Personal Representative
C/o Patrick Tinsley
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 1194
Graham, WA 98338
253-846-7886 Date of First Publication: March 5, 2026
IDX-1027476
March 5, 12, 19, 2026