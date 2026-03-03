No. 24-4-02779-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

In Re the Estate of: Abner H Samuel Deceased

Notice is hereby given pursuant to RCW 11.40.030 that any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Abner H Samuel, late of 4611 N Winifred Street, TACOMA, WA 98407, who died on September 07 2023, is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his or her claim or interest to the undersigned, Monica N Samuel, Executor of the decedent, and to the Clerk to the Pierce County Superior Court by Friday 3 July 2026. After which date the decedent’s estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.” Case Number: 24-4-02779-6 issued by Pierce County Superior Court. Persons having claims against this estate are required to present these in writing within four months after the first publication of this notice and addressed to:

Monica N Samuel

AHS Estate

100 N Howard Street

STE R SPOKANE

WA 99201

IDX-

March 3, 10, 17, 2026