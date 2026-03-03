Cause No. 26-2-05654-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JOSEPH T. FIX, individually and as heir to the Estate of Louis A. Fix,

Plaintiff,

v.

PAULA MACLACHLAN A/K/A PAULA DIANE OWENS, individually, in her capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Rhea Aurelia Eagles, and as heir to the Estate of Louis A. Fix; CHRISTINA MARIE LEWIS, in her capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Rhea Aurelia Eagles; JOY E. FIX, individually and as heir to the Estate of Louis A. Fix; MICHAEL FIX, individually and as heir to the Estate of Louis A. Fix; CLIFFORD FIX, individually and as heir to the Estate of Louis A. Fix; KEN FIX, individually and as heir to the Estate of Louis A. Fix; and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown claiming right, title, estate, line, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants.

The State of Washington, To: All Other Persons or Parties Unknown claiming right, title, estate, line, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein; commonly known as 5411 S. L Street, Tacoma, Washington, 98408 You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 3rd day of March, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff JOSEPH T. FIX, individually and as heir to the Estate of Louis A. Fix, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff JOSEPH T. FIX, individually and as heir to the Estate of Louis A. Fix at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to quiet title in the name of and in favor of Plaintiff.

Signed: s/Phillip A. Curiale

Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226

315 – 39th Ave SW, Suite 9

Puyallup, WA 98373

253-475-4200

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-1027338

March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 , April 7, 2026