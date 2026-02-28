Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on March 4, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

03 BMW 330

09 BMW 328

05 BMW X3

14 Buick Encore

91 Chev Caprice

05 Chev Suburban

05 Dodge Grand Caravan

05 Dodge Neon

07 Dodge Ram 1500

93 DTCHM 28’ Motorhome

89 EZLD Boat Trailer

13 Ford C-Max

15 Kia Soul

17 Kia Soul

13 Ford Explorer

98 Lexus G5

06 Lexus GS Generation

99 Mazda Protage

01 Merz C

03 Merz ML

17 Nissan Altima

04 Pontiac Grand Prix

02 STRN L200

17 STOU Semi Trailer

05 Suzi Forenza

93 TIOG Monthra Series

February 27, 2026