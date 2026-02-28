Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Saturday, February 28, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on March 4, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
03 BMW 330
09 BMW 328
05 BMW X3
14 Buick Encore
91 Chev Caprice
05 Chev Suburban
05 Dodge Grand Caravan
05 Dodge Neon
07 Dodge Ram 1500
93 DTCHM 28’ Motorhome
89 EZLD Boat Trailer
13 Ford C-Max
15 Kia Soul
17 Kia Soul
13 Ford Explorer
98 Lexus G5
06 Lexus GS Generation
99 Mazda Protage
01 Merz C
03 Merz ML
17 Nissan Altima
04 Pontiac Grand Prix
02 STRN L200
17 STOU Semi Trailer
05 Suzi Forenza
93 TIOG Monthra Series
February 27, 2026