No. 25-4-00043-8 NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

SCOTT A. ORTON,

Deceased. 1. The Personal Representative/Administrator, Thomas R. McKee, has petitioned the Superior Court of Pierce County, State of Washington, for the entry of a Decree of Distribution of Probate, and Final Account and Petition for Distribution will be held on the 31st day of March, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.

2. Final Account and Petition for Distribution has been filed with the Court.

3. Following the entry by the Court of a Decree of Distribution of Probate, the Personal Representative is entitled to distribute the remaining estate assets pursuant to the terms of the Informal Accounting attached to said Final Account and Petition; and

4. A person entitled to notice has the right to appear at the time of the hearing on the Final Account and Petition for Distribution and to object to the granting of the entry of the Decree of Distribution of Probate.

DATED this 24th day of February, 2026.

By /s/ Thomas R. McKee Thomas R. McKee

Personal Representative IDX-1027046

February 25, 2026