No. 26-2-06324-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

LESLEY HASBROUCK, an individual,

Plaintiff,

v.

ERIC MARTINEZ, an individual; Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: ERIC MARTINEZ, an individual, defendant.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 24th day of February, 2026, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, LESLEY HASBROUCK, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiffs, Nelson Allen Walk & Scott, PLLC and Kyle C. Litzenberger, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said Court.

Plaintiff’s Complaint seeks judgment for:

A. For and Order or Judgment quieting title to the Property owned by Plaintiff;

B. In the alternative, for an Order or Judgement ordering the sale of Defendant’s interest in the above-described Property to Plaintiff, subject to offsets for Plaintiff’s expenses maintaining the Property without assistance from Defendant; C. For entry of an order authorizing the issuance of a writ of ejectment and/or restitution requiring Defendant to vacate the Property and restoring possession of the Property to the Plaintiff; D. For ejectment of Defendant from exclusive possession and use of the Property and a declaration that Defendant does not have any rights in the Property;

E. For an award of attorneys’ fees and costs, as may be provided for by contract, or at law or in equity;

F. For leave to amend this Complaint freely as justice may require, or as is necessary to conform the pleadings to the evidence discovered or presented at trial; and

G. For such other and further relief as the Court deems just and equitable

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington, RCW 4.28.100, and RCW 4.28.110.

February 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2026