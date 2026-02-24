City of Ruston-ORDINANCE NO. 1600

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1600

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 1.23 TO THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE FOR THE PURPOSE OF ESTABLISHING A PARKING INFRACTION HEARING EXAMINER SYSTEM; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular City Council Meeting, held on February 17, 2026, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1600. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544 x 102.

IDX-1026940

February 24, 2026