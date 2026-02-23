Loan No: ******4024 TS No: 25-14298

Order No.: 250167249-WA-MSI

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN(S)

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24.005(4) RCW

Grantor: 1924 MLK 10 LLC A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY AND JOSHUA MOORE

Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity by solely as Owner Trustee of SG Alternative Title Trust 2025-NPL2

Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: Saluda Grade Alternative Mortgage Trust 2023-RTL3

Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ.

Trustee’s address is 1920 Old Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (206) 331-3280

If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 202407230341

Parcel Number(s): 201922-0083

Abbr. Legal Description: LOT 3, C/TACOMA SP NO. LU23-0007, REC.# 202307135003

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 3/27/2026, at 10:00 AM at AT THE SECOND FLOOR ENTRY PLAZA OUTSIDE PIERCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 930 TACOMA AVE SOUTH, TACOMA, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 3, CITY OF TACOMA SHORT PLAT NO. LU23-0007, RECORDED JULY 13, 2023 UNDER RECORDING NO. 202307135003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Including all personal property as described on said Deed of Trust.

Commonly known as:

1934 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Tacoma, Washington 98405-3834

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/11/2024, recorded 7/23/2024, under Auditor’s File No. 202407230341, in Book , Page records of Pierce County, Washington, from 1924 MLK 10 LLC A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Grantor(s), to FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of HOUSEMAX FUNDING, LLC, A TEXAS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity by solely as Owner Trustee of SG Alternative Title Trust 2025-NPL2.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION – Commercial Loan Matured 8/1/2025

Note Dated: 7/11/2024

Note Amount: $414,359.00

Interest Paid To: 10/1/2024

Next Due Date: 11/1/2024

Maturity Date: 8/1/2025

BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES DESCRIPTION /ADVANCE AMOUNT

8/1/2025 Unpaid Principal Balance $377,128.00

12/3/2025 Note Rate Interest Due $59,649.03

12/3/2025 Default Rate Interest due $21,684.90

12/3/2025 Other Payment $600.00

12/3/2025 Late Fee due $502.84

12/3/2025 Late Fee unpaid $408.56

12/3/2025 Unpaid Loan Charge $2,521.03

12/18/2025 Per Diem $188.56

ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS

12/3/2025 Trustee’s Fees $577.50

12/3/2025 NOD Posting Fee $125.00

12/3/2025 T.S.G. Fee $1,291.00

12/3/2025 Record Assignment of Deed of Trust $305.50

12/3/2025 Record Substitution of Trustee $301.00

12/3/2025 Mailing Service Fee $46.20

12/3/2025 Trustee’s Fees $952.50

12/3/2025 Notice of Default Mailings $111.98

TOTAL DUE AS OF: 12/3/2025 $466,393.60

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is:

The principal sum of $377,128.00, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2024, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/27/2026. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/16/2026, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/16/2026 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/16/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es):

NAME / ADDRESS

1924 MLK 10 LLC 1934 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Tacoma, Washington 98405-3834

1924 MLK 10 LLC 3808 N WATERVIEW ST

TACOMA, WA 98407

1924 MLK 10 LLC 3808 WATER VIEW NORTH

TACOMA, WA 98407

1924 MLK 10 LLC

Joshua Moore 12331 VERA CIRCLE

GARDEN GROVE, CA 92845-1950

JOSHUA MOORE 3808 N WATERVIEW ST

TACOMA, WA 98407

JOSHUA MOORE C/O 1924 MLK 10 LLC

3808 WATER VIEW NORTH

TACOMA, WA 98407

JOSHUA MOORE 1934 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Tacoma, Washington 98405-3834

Occupant 1934 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Tacoma, Washington 98405-3834

Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of JOSHUA MOORE 1934 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Tacoma, Washington 98405-3834

by both first class and certified mail on 11/1/2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 11/1/2025 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

XI. SPECIAL NOTICE TO GUARANTORS If any of the parties receiving this notice are guarantors of the obligations referenced above, each such guarantor (individually and collectively, “Guarantor”) is hereby notified that: (1) Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust; (2) Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid any trustee’s sale; (3) Guarantor will have no right to redeem the Property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the obligations referenced above; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the Property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280.

SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT https://prestigepostandpub.com

FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (949) 776-4697

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: 12/03/2025

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq.

144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236

Edmonds, WA 98020-4100

Phone: (206) 331-3280

Fax: (949) 427-2732

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Successor Trustee

PPP #25-007850

IDX-1026368

February 23, March 16, 2026