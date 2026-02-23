Spanaway Village MHP v. Neidigh-NOTICE

NOTICE

[PIERCE] – Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale – The winning bidder will be required to remove the home from the park within 30 days of the sale or be accepted for membership/lease holder for Spanaway Village Mobile Home Park, LLC. Failure to do so will result in the winning bidder’s payment being refunded and sales canceled. [03/09/2026, 10:00 AM – 1982 PARKW 67×14 Manufactured Home, VIN: PHNC10927S81, Spanaway Village Mobile Home Park, LLC, 20509 13th Ave E, #15, Spanaway, WA 98387, (360) 556-8250]

IDX-1026207

February 23, March 2, 2026