City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

To: 68th Street TNC LLC

1120 E Terrace Street, Suite 300

Seattle, WA 988122

RE: Notice of Final Action Authorizing Condemnation

Please be advised the City County for the City of Tacoma is scheduled to take final action on Ordinance No. 29096 on March 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. The City Council meeting is conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street, in Tacoma Washington. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted.

Comments on the final action will be taken orally during the City Council meeting, or in writing submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. All written public comments will be compiled and sent to the City Council and posted on the City’s webpage at

cityclerk@tacoma.gov/written

comments.

The purpose of this ordinance is to authorize staff to pursue property acquisition through the use of eminent domain and the condemnation process to facilitate the completion of East Portland Avenue (64th-72nd Streets) Project – Project No. PWK-G0053-03-01.

This notice is being sent to you as a requirement of RCW8.25.290 to inform property owners that if agreement cannot be reached within a reasonable time frame, condemnation procedures may be used.

The site location that is being considered by the City Council for condemnation is described as follows:

1609-1621 East 68th Street

Tacoma, WA 98404

Pierce County Parcel No.: 8875000160

If you have any questions, please contact Kandi Bremer, Senior Real Property Specialist, at (253) 591-5276 or (253) 666-2036 or by email at kbremer@tacoma.gov.

IDX-1026828

February 23, March 2, 2026